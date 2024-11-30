Sylvana Magro is holding her debut solo ceramic exhibition at Art by the Seaside Gallery, Senglea, from December 6 to 20.

Echoes of the Earth includes a new collection of hand-built ceramics that capture the raw beauty of nature, such as the fluidity of the sea’s waves, the rugged textures of landscapes and the dynamic energy of volcanic eruptions.

Describing her style, Magro says: “My work is characterised by a contemporary style, focusing on wall hangings and vases. I draw inspiration from a variety of artists, yet it is the art of glazing that truly captivates me. This passion for glazing is evident in the vibrant and dynamic surfaces of my pieces.”

She adds: “My goal for this exhibition is not only to showcase my work but also to foster a sense of community among artists and friends. I hope that visitors will find joy and inspiration in my pieces and that some may even be inspired to start their own journey in pottery.”

There will be an opening reception on December 6 at 7pm. Gallery hours are: weekends and public holidays from 10.30am to 7pm; Tuesdays to Friday from 10.30am to 1pm and 3.30 to 7pm.

For more information about the artist, visit her social pages @by_syl_ceramics.