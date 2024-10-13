Around 100 people, all dressed in green, walked through Valletta on Sunday morning to raise awareness of mental wellbeing.

Organised by the Mental Health Association Malta, the annual walk commemorates World Mental Health Day, observed globally on October 10.

Roseanne Camilleri, CEO of the National Mental Health Services said the "symbolic walk" that showed "how much we really believe in the importance of mental health".

Demonstrators at the walk Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

The walk started at the Triton Fountain - just outside Valletta - and ended at St George’s Square, where a number of stalls were set up by organisations such as the National Parents Society of Persons with Disability, the Jesuit Refugee Service and the Richmond Foundation. Attendees of all ages joined the event, which also saw representation from both major political parties.

Minister for Social Justice Michael Falzon and Nationalist MP Ian Vassallo delivered speeches together, underlining the bipartisan support for improving mental health services in Malta.

Falzon addressed the stigma surrounding mental health, saying perceptions have shifted over time.

“Until a short while ago, they used to say that one in four people would experience mental health issues at some point. Today, we’re looking at one in three,” Falzon said. “If someone feels uncomfortable coming forward, tell them they are one out of three, not one out of three million.”

Malta Girl Guides showing support at the walk Photo: Emma Borg

Nationalist MP Vassallo, who also delivered an impassioned speech in parliament on mental health earlier this week, emphasised the need for collective action.

“We are not here as politicians divided by party colours. We are here to listen and learn how we can improve the mental health situation in this country,” he said.