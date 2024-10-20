Take That fans danced and sang for most of the night, with rain failing to dampen their spirits, at a concert by the boy band at Ta’ Qali concert stadium.

Some superfans had even camped outside for two days to secure front-row seats, and they were not disappointed.

Performing in front of a jam-packed arena, the trio - Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald- whose hits have dominated charts since the 1990s, showed that their music continues to unite generations of fans.

"Take That The Greatest Take That Malta weekend 2024 in Malta amazing," one fan wrote on Facebook.

"What a fantastic night !! Gok Wan, Ella Henderson, Sugarbabes and Take That! nice little downpour to get in true festival spirit!" wrote another.

Many concert-goers took to social media to praise the “amazing” concert and were eager to see what Sunday’s show would bring. Many said the rain didn’t stop them from singing and dancing, yet others were quick to point out the “overpriced” bar prices.

The energy wasn't just felt by the fans; the band, too, shared their excitement on social media. One of the lead singers, Gary Barlow, took to social media to praise the crowd.

“Oh wow- Malta- Everything changes- amazing crowd- superb band,” Barlow posted on Instagram.

“Great fun, memories, old songs and there’s more tomorrow.”

Fans were quick to comment on Barlow’s post, with some describing the concert as “one of the best nights of my life.”

“Absolutely fabulous! Just loved everything about tonight! Every song was epic,” another wrote.

The Ta'Qali crowd on Saturday evening. Credit: Jason Micallef/Facebook

Head of Ta’ Qali National Park, Jason Micallef noted how the rain did not stop the thousands of tourists and Maltese from dancing and having fun during Take That’s first concert.

British girl band Sugababes, Ella Henderson and DJ Gok Wan also performed on Saturday night.

On Sunday, Sam Ryder, Daniel Beddingfield and Heather Small will be performing before Take That close the event.