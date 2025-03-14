A teacher was on Friday charged with money laundering for sharing a bank account with her partner who is accused of trafficking drugs on the dark web.

Her partner is facing over 20 charges linked to money laundering, fraud, and selling of counterfeit money, fake products and police equipment.

The 25-year-old teacher – whose name has been banned by a court order due to her profession – pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Sources said the couple used the joint account to pay off their home loan.

The woman’s partner allegedly deposited money from illicit sales into their shared account.

As a result, the woman was charged with complicity in money laundering.

The court issued a freezing order against her and confiscated all her assets.

Lawyer from the Attorney General’s office, Alessia Schembri and Yvette Borg Cardona prosecuted.

Defence lawyers José Herrera and Martina Herrera represented the accused.