Malta Enterprise disbursed over €14 million to Gozo businesses over the past two years, a conference was told on Friday.

Of these, €13 million was allocated through the Micro Invest scheme while the Gozo Transport Grant awarded businesses a total of €590,000 to facilitate connectivity and logistics.

A further €460,000 was distributed through various incentives, including the Allocation of Space, Business Start and the Rent Subsidy schemes, Robert Abela told a conference at the Gozo Innovation Hub in Xewkija.

The event marked the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between Business First and the Gozo Ministry focused on staff training, streamlining procedures for Gozo-based businesses and promoting local crafts.

Economy Minister Silvio Schembri and Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri were also at the conference.