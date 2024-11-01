Teachers must now get written permission before speaking to the media and have to tell their bosses what they intend to speak about.

The rule forms part of Circular DES 28.2024, sent out by the Education Ministry in late September, and applies to educators at all levels.

According to the policy, educators who obtain permission to speak to the media must ensure that their comments reflect Education Ministry policies and objectives and refrain from promoting their personal opinions or making statements that might be perceived as politically biased.

Any educator who breaches the policy will be referred to the department for educational services, for "review and ensuing action".

The rules apply to all forms of media appearances - from TV shows to podcasts, written media and radio - related to educational matters.

Authorities say the policy is important to maintain professional standards in education and safeguard the integrity of the educational system.

But it has prompted concerns about self-censorship and restricting teachers' freedom of expression, as well as warnings that educators who are also politically active - in political parties, NGOs or other community initiatives - have been effectively muzzled.

The directive effectively extends restrictions placed on civil servants - who are also forbidden from speaking to the media without permission - to teachers, academics and heads of schools across the country.

Teachers’ union UPE said on Friday that it wants the directive to be withdrawn.

The Union of Professional Educators said it has written to the director general of educational services, Ritianne Borg Saliba, to outline their concerns about the circular

Cassola: This is fascist

It has also asked the Education Ombudsman to investigate it, taking up a request made by independent candidate - and academic - Arnold Cassola.

Cassola, who has branded the directive a "fascist" one, had a request for the Ombudsman to investigate it rebuffed, on grounds that he is not employed by the Department of Education - a prerequisite for such an investigation.

The UPE said it has similar concerns about the directive, saying it breaches freedom of expression provisions in the constitution and would effectively work to create an atmosphere of self-censorship among educators, driving them to avoid speaking to the media for fear of reprimand.

“The restrictions imposed by the circular not only harm individual rights but also deprive society of the insights and expert opinions of educators, which are vital for informed public discourse,” the UPE said.

UPE encourages members to defy directive

Union chief Graham Sansone told Times of Malta that the restrictions were "unheard of".

"Is the government saying union officials who work in schools can't speak? That educators involved in politics can't speak? That educators in NGOs have been silenced?

"The circular makes it clear all these can't speak freely and say what they think," he said.

The UPE has now instructed its members to actively assert their right to openly engage with the media, saying it would back them in opposing the circular.