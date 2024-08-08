The Malta Communications Authority is looking into reports of mail addressed to unknown people by telecoms company Epic.

"The MCA is looking into the matter after reports of letters received at different incorrect addresses, and shall enter into a dialogue with Epic," an MCA spokesperson said.

On Wednesday, Nationalist MP Albert Buttigieg said he suspected his property was being used for ID card fraud after he received letters addressed to people he had never heard of.

He wondered whether that was related to the suspected fake ID cards scandal unearthed by former MP Jason Azzopardi.

Epic itself told its staff by email that the MTA was investigating the company.

“As you might already be aware or have seen on social media, we are receiving a number of complaints from individuals getting mail at home addressed to customers who do not live there."

"This is being investigated by the MCA and it can really impact our reputation as Epic."

The email sent to Epic employees.

In its email, Epic reminded employees to request and verify ID cards.

“This applies for all sales and customer interactions,” the email read.

“If the sale is to be done to a foreigner who only has a passport, you are requested to take a copy of the passport,” they said.

Contacted for comment, Epic said, "We are aware of recent social media posts about individuals receiving mail addressed to others at their postal address.

“We confirm that Epic collects customer details, including addresses, for contractual purposes to ensure effective communication and billing,”.

A spokesperson for the company said Epic follows a standard industry vetting process when onboarding customers, which includes visual identity verification using official local and foreign identification documents.

“We rely on the accuracy of the information provided by customers during registration."

It said that anyone receiving mail addressed to someone else should contact it. The police and state authorities should also be informed if there is suspicion of identity fraud.

On Wednesday Identità, the state agency responsible for identity matters, also said that people fearing that their property is being used for ID fraud should alert it and the police.