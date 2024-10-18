This December, tenor Joseph Calleja will be joined by the Italian operatic pop trio Il Volo at the Malta Fairs and Conventions Centre in Ta' Qali for a Christmas concert.

The concert's organisers said that following the triumphant success of last year’s Christmas Special with Andrea Bocelli, this year's concert - on December 20 - will offer a mesmerising blend of classical and contemporary operatic excellence.

Joseph Calleja, Il Volo, The Malta Philharmonic Orchestra, under the direction of Mro Aurelio Belli, and The BOV Joseph Calleja Children’s choir are set to captivate the audience with their vocal range and emotional interpretations.

"There is a unique magic that fills the air during the festive season, and I am thrilled to share this moment with Gianluca, Piero, Ignazio and our beloved audience.

"Together, we aim to create a musical celebration that will resonate in the hearts of everyone who joins us, showcasing the beauty and joy of music during this special time of year," Calleja said ahead of the concert.

The concert is being organised by greatt with the support of VisitMalta, the Ministry for Tourism and Bank of Valletta.

Tickets will be available from October 19 at 10am on showshappening.com.