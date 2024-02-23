The Corporate Times, the business publication of The Sunday Times of Malta, returns this Sunday, February 25, with a series of thought-provoking articles impacting the business and employment landscape. The February edition explores the perspectives of business leaders on the enduring nature of remote work and the potential shift towards a more office-centric approach for employees.

This edition will lead with excerpts from an exclusive interview with Tax Commissioner Joseph Caruana, fully reproduced on the inside pages. Caruana shares reflections on the initial stages of the integration of three tax departments, providing insights into how this consolidation has bolstered the Government's tax collection efforts. Additionally, the interview offers a glimpse into the strategic direction that will shape the fiscal landscape in the foreseeable future.

Examining trends in employee recognition, the publication investigates the recent recognition of foreign nationals as Employees of the Year by two major organisations. This analysis proves to be a pertinent discussion for thought leaders, entrepreneurs and other stakeholders in the market.

The European corner delves into the latest European Commission Winter Economic Forecast, the introduction of the Digital Services Act, and the Agreement on Net Zero Act. Expert analysis on developments in the Red Sea is included.

Opinions on ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance), public relations, and legal developments further enrich the content of this edition, offering a comprehensive and insightful resource for the business community.