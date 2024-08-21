Ford has taken the wraps off its all-new Capri, resurrecting a beloved badge some 40 years after is discontinuation, but doing so in a suitably modern way.

Where the original fastback boasted muscle car looks and equally muscular V6 engines in some versions, the Capri that will go on sale soon is set to feature battery packs and electric motors.

Ford is being fairly tight-lipped on the full details, but we do know the new car will ride on the Volkswagen Group’s MEB platform, which underpins Ford’s own Explorer SUV, as well as EVs from Skoda, Seat and VW. Ford will also offer two distinct versions with either rear-wheel-drive or all-wheel-drive powertrains.

