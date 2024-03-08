While the rest of the world may have discovered Sicily through the lens of the hilarious TV series White Lotus, for us Maltese, the Italian island has long been more than just a TV fantasy.

It's our idyllic escape from the urban jungle, the dusty concrete confines, the traffic chaos and the noise. And Sicily’s inhabitants speak a language that, thankfully, doesn't sound like nails on a chalkboard.

With its culinary delights (arguably the best cuisine this side of the world), the rich history and unspoilt countryside, it’s always marvelled me how Sicily isn’t exploited more by tourists (I blame all those Godfather films).

The cafeteria area.

With just a 40-minute flight or 90-minute boat ride separating us, it’s no wonder many of us Maltese consider it as the perfect getaway.

Many of us have indulged in the agriturismo and charming hotels around Siracusa, Modica, and Taormina. And now… a dream luxurious resort is closer than ever before, where you can indulge away from the relentless hustle and bustle.

Enter Adler Sicilia, the answer to every stressed person’s prayers. This haven of holistic rejuvenation is nestled on Sicily's southwest coast, an area most of us Maltese tend to overlook. Located next to untouched beaches, spectacular white cliffs and lush greenery, this resort opened less than two years ago.

It is very easy to fall into platitudes straight after a relaxing holiday at a top resort. But Adler Sicilia is not just about luxury hospitality – this is a resort that takes holistic rejuvenation to an art form.

The resort is located right by the sea.

From its state-of-the-art facilities to its eco-friendly ethos, every aspect of Adler Sicilia is designed to nurture mind, body, and soul, a concept that hits close to home for us stress-prone islanders. The minute the gates to the resort open, you can breathe in the fresh air.

What struck me most is the way the low-lying structures seamlessly blend into the nature around it.

The best part?

You can spend your entire stay within the walls and trees of the resort, if you choose to do so. There is so much to do on site that it’s difficult to get bored: from walking or cycling around the nature reserve to the free wellness classes to gourmet experiences, there's something for everyone. And for those travelling with little ones, there's even a kids' club.

A right cliffhanger

This eco-friendly resort celebrates nature, with locally sourced materials, expansive grassy lawns, and trees lining every corner. The expansive grassy lawns are set against a backdrop of white chalk cliffs. It's a gentle reminder that luxury and sustainability can coexist beautifully.

Every detail, from the naturally sourced materials to the groves that cradle the property, speaks to a harmonious blend of opulence and sustainability.

The views around the resort are outstanding.

The area is known as a migration place for birds crossing the Mediterranean, and their singing, especially at sunset, is a welcome reprieve from the deadly gunshots that welcome them on the island down south.

But Adler Sicilia isn't just about pretty views and Instagram-worthy landscapes and birds.

A room with a view

I am no expert in feng shui but the minute you walk into the room you will understand that a lot of detail went into promoting tranquility. With parquet floors, each room is exquisitely designed, with warm colours to comfort every sense of your wellbeing.

The warm colours of the rooms.

Every single room (more like a private apartment really) in the resort has panoramic sea views thanks to floor-to-ceiling glass which lead to a private garden area. Never in my life have I ever stayed in such a silent hotel room.

The walk-in shower is quite possibly the largest I’ve ever indulged in. The only drawback I found was the unreliable wi-fi as you move from one area to the other. You’re probably asking why would anyone want to be connected to the outside world? But in reality, some of us still need to do some work. Or play online Scrabble.

The rooms are huge.

A playground for all senses

The Adler group - which has resorts in other places around Europe - is known for their resorts which cater for holistic deceleration, closeness to nature and regeneration for the body. If your life is moving on a treadmill of stress, this is just what the doctor ordered.

All guests can make use of the bicycles on site.

With over 3,200 m² of pools, saunas, treatment rooms and relaxation spaces, this is one of the premier spa resorts in Europe. You can take a dip in the infinity pool overlooking the sea, or explore the extensive spa with its wet, dry, and bio-saunas.

There are two interlinked, indoor-outdoor pools: a 25-metre pool and a Thalasso infinity pool overlooking the sea. I will never forget the feeling of the outdoor warm jacuzzi pool during a chilly winter night drizzle.

The wellness centre offers any health and beauty treatment under the Sicilian sun (you have to pay separately for such treatments).

The sauna is one of the resort's highlights.

Chef’s table

I don’t need to wax lyrical about Sicilian food. There are few regions in Europe which offers such a tasty cuisine. And at Adler, you'll find a celebration of all things Sicilian. From fish to original pasta dishes, and, thankfully, an abundance of vegetarian options, everything is sourced primarily from the resort's own farm.

The food menu changes every night.

The rest of the produce is sourced from local farms and vendors. Breakfast is a feast for the eyes and the stomach, with live cooking stations and a selection of healthy drinks and sinful sweet treats.

If breakfast doesn’t keep you going until the evening, the osteria offers lunch and snacks.

Forget the ubiquitous burgers and fries that plague most resorts, dinner is a refined Italian experience with a Sicilian twist. There is a different menu every night and I found myself resorting to second and third helpings. They literally celebrate all that is local.

Are you being served?

Perhaps it’s something to do with being a family-run business, but everyone I came across, from managers to the servers to the cleaners was genuinely warm and friendly. The word ‘buongiorno’ and 'buona sera' is conspicuously heard throughout the resort.

When I remarked to one of the workers that it’s lovely to see everyone with a smile, she replied: “what’s there not to like? I feel I’m working in my own garden”.

All food is sourced from the area.

Unlike many other five-star hotels and resorts, the staff are not overimposing. You will be given the space to do your own thing, but someone will be at your service the second you need it.

The activities

For a restless wanderer like me, Adler Sicilia offers a playground of possibilities. You can explore the resort's nature reserve on foot or by E-bike, dive into the crystal clear waters of the nearby bay, or embark on an adventure to discover the charming villages that dot Sicily's landscape.

There are daily activities on site ranging from wellness classes to Pilates to a well-equipped gym gourmet experiences and all these are included in the room price.

Reuse, reduce, recycle

When you get to leave the resort you realise you have barely come across any single-use plastic on site. There are recycling and composting systems in place, while waste water and collected rainwater are used around the grounds.

Sunset at the Adler is spectacular.

Away from the resort

The resort is half an hour's drive from Agrigento and the magnificent Valley of the Temples is around 35 minutes away. This has the best-preserved ancient Greek Temple outside of Athens – and it’s a gem.

Racalmuto, an ancient town of Arab origins, best known as the birthplace of Leonardo Sciascia, the famous 20th-century writer, is a few kilometres from Agrigento.

The Valley of the Temples is just half an hour away. Photo: Shutterstock

So what does it cost me?

Let’s address the elephant in the room. Prices start at €175 per person per day in low season, going up to around €500 per person in high season. For this kind of luxury, the price is considered reasonable, all the more so since the price includes breakfast and dinner and all activities on site. Of course, you need to factor in the cost of getting a cab or driving there, but the flights and catamaran are relatively cheap.

Getting there

Getting to Adler Sicilia requires a bit of planning. While Sicily is next-door to us, the resort's tucked-away location means a drive is necessary. If you opt for the catamaran to Pozzallo, it will take you around three hours in a car. If you fly into Catania or Trapani airports it will take you a two-and-a-half and two-hour drive, respectively. The resort can arrange transfers for you, taking the stress out of arrival.

But once you get there, Adler Sicilia provides a world of serenity, a way to reconnect with nature, and indulge in the simple pleasures of food, breathtaking views, and relaxation on call. Sometimes the best escapes are the ones closest to home.