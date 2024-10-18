The Phoenicia Malta is this weekend taking part in The National Wedding Show at the London ExCel, UK.

Hotel manager Silvan Camilleri and weddings and events manager Enya Stellini are representing the renowned five-star hotel at the event, showcasing The Phoenicia Malta’s wedding venues, customisable packages and wide range of services to thousands of couples preparing for their big day.

One of the biggest wedding inspiration and planning shows in the UK, The National Wedding Show, brings together leading wedding suppliers and services from across the world. It serves as a prime opportunity for engaged couples to discover all the essentials for their wedding, from bridal fashion and photography to unique venue and floral options.

The Phoenicia Malta is using this prestigious international platform to highlight its iconic Grand Ballroom – among its wide selection of indoor and outdoor venue options – tailored wedding packages and cuisine and service.

Visitors to the show will have the chance to engage with Camilleri and Stellini in personalised consultations, taking advantage of exclusive competitions and special offers, and experiencing first-hand why the hotel has become one of Malta’s most sought-after wedding venues.

The Phoenicia Malta recently won the Destination Wedding award for Malta at the International Wedding Awards 2024. With its award-winning weddings already garnering significant attention on social media, the accolade further solidifies The Phoenicia Malta’s reputation as a top destination for couples seeking an idyllic wedding setting – and reaffirms the hotel’s commitment to delivering unforgettable wedding experiences.

The Phoenicia Malta general manager Robyn Pratt said “We are proud to showcase the beauty and elegance of The Phoenicia Malta at The National Wedding Show. Our recent award as Malta’s top destination wedding venue reflects our passion for creating magical, once-in-a-lifetime experiences for our couples. We look forward to connecting with couples in London and sharing what makes our hotel the perfect backdrop for their special day.”

For more information about weddings at The Phoenicia Malta, visit www.phoeniciamalta.com/weddings-and-celebrations/.