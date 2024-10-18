A long-serving lawyer expressed shock on Thursday when his client – the alleged victim of threats - was summoned to give evidence in court a year and six months from now, in March 2026.

“I never saw such things in my 31 years as a lawyer,” Victor Scerri said.

“This is a case of a woman who filed a police report some months ago after she was threatened. She needs a protection order. Is this the way how justice is served?”

Scerri said he was livid when he saw the date, and his client did not immediately realise that the summons was for 2026, not next year.

“I do not even have a diary for 2026 yet,” he said.

“How can my client - in this case the victim - be expected to remember every detail including times and dates? Doesn’t this go against the interests of justice?" he asked.

The lawyer also vented his frustration on Facebook, uploading a copy of the summons, adding this was part of (the government’s) court reforms.

Several social media users expressed surprise and disgust, with one likening the situation to hospital waiting lists.