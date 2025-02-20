The Seafood Market Grill in Gżira has announced its inclusion in the prestigious Michelin Guide, marking a significant milestone in its culinary journey.

The family-driven restaurant is known for its fresh, ethically sourced ingredients and innovative dishes, offering a unique culinary journey that marries authentic flavours with modern techniques.

“Incredibly proud to be listed in the Michelin Guide,” Adam Demanuele, chef patron at The Seafood Market Grill, said.

The menu offers authentic flavours with modern techniques. . .

“This recognition reflects the team’s dedication to providing an unforgettable dining experience to all guests.

”The menu features standout dishes such as seafood platters, a selection of ceviche, the Dublin Bay scallop ‘tiradito’, Alaskan king crabs and lobsters, each crafted with the freshest ingredients to highlight the flavours and textures of each dish.

Chef patron Adam Demanuele

“Grateful to loyal patrons and the local community for their support,” Romina Genuis Demanuele, restaurant manager and Adam, said.

“This achievement inspires continued efforts to push boundaries and strive for culinary excellence.”