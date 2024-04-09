The average Women's Empowerment Index (WEI - 2023) score worldwide is 0.607, meaning that globally, women are only empowered to achieve 60 per cent of their full potential. While the score in Malta is a little higher - women are still only achieving 66 per cent of what they could be.

The SHE Word podcast was launched in 2022 to tackle conversations women rarely have but really should. Now The SHE Word is going live with a two-day international conference to bring women together for a journey of empowerment, connection, and inspiration.

International keynote speakers will be sharing their thoughts and journeys with the guests attending, including Instagram influencer and body positivity journalist Danae Mercer Ricci who boasts a following of over 2.3 million, BBC TV comedian and motivational speaker Cally Beaton and The Apprentice finalist and business woman Michaela Wain among others.

Panel discussions feature a line-up of personalities from The SHE Word podcast as they share their thoughts and journeys on a variety of topics. These include Ira Losco, Lorinda Mamo, Nicola Falzon, Denise Mercieca, Taryn Mama Cefai, Sarah Stellini, Robyn Pratt, Letizia Vella, Iona Muscat, Sasha Vella, Dr Kirsy Kullmann, Mariella Camilleri, Fran Moisa and others.

This conference promises to ignite inspiration, foster connections, and empower women from all walks of life. Over two impactful days, attendees will engage with influential speakers, participate in thought-provoking panel discussions, Q&As, live polls, fireside chats and extensive networking opportunities.

The first day is dedicated to empowering women in the workplace with presenter and business woman Helen Chorley at the helm. Guests can gain insights from successful women who have broken barriers in the business world, followed their hearts in pursuit of career satisfaction, and navigated personal sacrifice to balance work, family and personal issues.

The second day is dedicated to empowering women in the world with The SHE Word founder, host and presenter Trudy Kerr guiding SHE-worders through the day. Navigate the complexities of being awoman in the 21st century, discuss the importance of nurturing relationships and self-care amid professional and personal responsibilities, as well as tacking head on the challenges women face today.

