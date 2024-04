A construction worker was seriously injured on Monday when part of the roof of a house in Floriana caved in, the police said.

The accident happened at a property in Sir Luigi Preziosi Square at 5pm when some stone slabs forming the roof (xorok) collapsed and the worker fell, the police said.

The 29-year-old resident of Birżebbuġa was rescued by a team from the Civil Protection Department and hospitalised.