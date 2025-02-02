Novecento is a theatrical production by Costantino Films Ltd, which will be performed at the Manoel Theatre in Valletta on February 22 at 8pm and February 23 at 5.30pm.

Directed by the accomplished Daniela Ardini, the performance features the actor Giovanni Costantino in the lead role, accompanied on the piano by the talented young musician Alessia Bonnici. The sets for the production will be designed by Giorgio Panni, celebrated for his significant contributions to theatre and sculpture.

Novecento is a theatrical monologue by Alessandro Baricco that premiered in 1994 and was issued in book form the same year by the renowned Feltrinelli publishing house. Its success has led to translations into numerous languages, including English, Spanish, French, and German.

Baricco’s Novecento is set in the early 20th century, spanning the years between 1900 and the 1930s, and tells the story of Danny Boodman T.D. Lemon Novecento, a pianist born and raised aboard a transatlantic ocean liner. Never setting foot on land, Novecento mesmerises passengers with his extraordinary talent, crafting music that mirrors the infinite vastness of the sea.

The monologue inspired Giuseppe Tornatore’s film The Legend of 1900 (1998), which brings to life Novecento’s experiences and relationships aboard the ship while staying true to the core themes of Baricco’s work.

Starring Tim Roth in the title role, the film combines stunning cinematography and an unforgettable score by Ennio Morricone, offering a profound reflection on art, identity and the boundaries of destiny.

The performance at the Manoel Theatre will be in Italian, with subtitles in English and Maltese. On this occasion, a book will also be produced, containing the director’s and production notes, as well as the text of the adaptation in both Italian and Maltese. The book will be sold for 10 euros and will be given as a gift to the first 20 attendees.

Novecento is sponsored by, among others, Arts Council Malta, the Embassy of Italy in Malta, the Italian Cultural Institute in Valletta, as well as the Department of Italian and the M.A. in Film Studies at the University of Malta’s Faculty of Arts. Tickets for the performance can be purchased directly from the Manoel Theatre website: booking.teatrumanoel.mt/.