When Vince Muscat il-Koħħu told police about the bomb used to murder Daphne Caruana Galizia, investigators were worried.

Muscat said the suppliers had obtained three bombs. One had maimed Romeo Bone in an explosion at Msida Circus in February 2017. A second killed Caruana Galizia in October of that year. But where was the third device?

Police officers got their answer in May 2018, when Kevin Ellul, known as “id-Double O”, opened the door of his Għargħur farmhouse. A blast went off, but Ellul was not hurt. Forensic experts determined the bomb was of the same category as the other two.

That piece of information emerged in court on Friday morning during evidence given by Police Inspector Kurt Zahra, who was testifying in the trial by jury of four men accused of supplying the Caruana Galizia bomb and killing lawyer Carmel Chircop.

Adrian Agius, Robert Agius, Jamie Vella and George Degiorgio are all pleading not guilty to those charges.

The case against them moved ahead after Muscat il-Koħħu agreed to turn state’s witness in exchange for a presidential pardon in the Chircop case and 15-year jail sentence for his role in assassinating Caruana Galizia.

'Advanced warning of raid'

Muscat started speaking to police in April 2018, Zahra said, roughly five months after he was arrested in a high-profile raid of a Marsa potato shed. Muscat has since testified that he and others were given advance warning of the raid “two or three weeks” before it took place.

Apart from the Marsa raid, police had also made arrests in other localities that day. In total, they arrested 10 people. Among them were the Agius brothers, known as Ta’ Maksar, and Jamie Vella.

Those three would only face criminal charges years later, after Muscat agreed to provide information to the police.

Zahra said Muscat began opening up to officers in 2018 and in 2019, saying he wanted a pardon in exchange for information about “several crimes”, some of which predated 2017.

Police Inspector Kurt Zahra emerging from court in 2019. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

He also told an inquiring magistrate that the Degiorgio brothers told him that a certain “David Gatt” had commissioned them to assassinate Caruana Galizia in around 2014 or 2015, on the instructions of then-minister Chris Cardona.

Muscat said Alfred Degiorgio was due to meet Cardona at Portomaso, but the plan was abandoned before the meeting took place.

A lawyer for one of the defendants, Jamie Vella, has indicated that he intends to summon Gatt and Cardona to testify in the ongoing case.

Muscat told officers that when the hitmen were again hired to kill Caruana Galizia some years later, this time through self-confessed middleman Melvin Theuma, the original plan was to shoot her using rifles.

But George Degiorgio was not keen on that idea and they switched plans to using a bomb to kill her.

Muscat told police that Robert Agius and Jamie Vella had procured three bombs. When it came to the Caruana Galizia hit, George Degiorgio had expressed concern that the bomb was “like Bone’s”, Muscat said.

RELATED STORIES Alleged stalker of David Gatt, Romeo Bone, remanded in custody

Romeo Bone was blown up at Msida Circus in February 2017, but the explosion had not killed him.

Zahra’s testimony on Friday morning also recounted the years-long road it took for investigators to secure evidence leading to criminal charges against those allegedly involved in the murder. He spoke about being one of the first at the Bidnija murder scene and officers finding cigarette butts close by that matched with the DNA of one of the hitmen, and how police started investigating self-confessed murder middleman Melvin Theuma when they realised that Mario Degiorgio, a brother of Alfred and George, was receiving money from Theuma on a weekly basis.

The site of the bomb has since become a memorial to Daphne Caruana Galizia. File photo: Times of Malta

Police eventually arrested Theuma on illegal betting charges in November 2019, while he was inside a car. There was an ice cream box on the passenger seat containing a photo of Theuma with then-OPM chief of staff Keith Schembri, three USB drives and a phone with the name ‘Jorgen’.

The case will continue in the afternoon.

Madam Justice Edwina Grima is presiding over proceedings.

The prosecution is being led by Attorney General lawyers Godwin Cini, Danika Vella and Anthony Vella. Jamie Vella is being assisted by lawyers Ishmael Psaila and Amadeus Cachia. Robert Agius is being assisted by lawyers Alfred Abela and Rene Darmanin. Adrian Agius is being represented by lawyer Nicholas Mifsud. George Degiorgio is being assisted by lawyers Noel Bianco and Leslie Cuschieri.

The Caruana Galizia family is represented by lawyers Jason Azzopardi and Therese Comodini Cachia. The Chircop family is represented by lawyer Vincent Galea.