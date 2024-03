Two armed people wearing crash helmets held up an office in Għargħur on Friday, making off with cash.

The police said the theft took place in Triq Stiefnu Zerafa at 10.15am.

They said the thieves entered the building, demanded money from the one person who was present and escaped with an unspecified figure of cash. No one was injured.

The police are on the lookout for the thieves.

An inquiry is being held.