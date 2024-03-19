Under the guidance of Nolan Azzopardi, Deal Des Marceaux won the 2024 edition of the San Franġisk Cup for class Copper trotters on a short distance of 2140m which was held on Tuesday afternoon at the Marsa Racetrack.

This final formed part of the 12th meeting of the season consisting of ten races all for trotters.

Twelve trotters lined up for the class Copper final.

Favourite Deal Des Marceaux (Nolan Azzopardi) was the fastest horse at first, opening a small lead from Oyess LJ (Paul Galea) and Gima Tege (Clint Vassallo).

Azzopardi’s trotter led all the way and managed to seal its third win in a row after sustaining the challenge of Gima Tege (Clint Vassallo) in the final straight. Ezior (Charles Camilleri) and Oro Doc (Michael Ellul) followed home in that order.

