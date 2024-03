A 51-year-old woman who lives in Birżebbuġa was rushed to hospital on Tuesday after being hit by a car in Birżebbuġa.

The police said they received reports that an accident happened in Triq il-Port Ħieles at 1.30pm.

The woman was taken to Mater Dei Hospital via ambulance, where she suffered from grievous injuries.

The victim was hit by a Fiat 500 driven by a 38-year-old man who is also a Birżebbuġa resident.

The Police investigations are ongoing.