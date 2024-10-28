More than 4,000 people visited Żebbuġ’s historic Villa Buleben, also known as Tal-Baruni, as it opened its doors to the public for the first time last weekend.

The event, organised by the Żebbuġ local council in collaboration with property owner Neville Agius, offered a rare glimpse into the palazzo, which boasts many of its original features, including a ground-floor theatre and the Chapel of Our Lady of Forsaken Souls.

The chapel, protected with a Grade 1 listing, adds an extra layer of historical significance to the villa, which itself is listed as Grade 2.

People inside the villa. Photo: Steve Zammit Lupi

The future of 18th-century Villa Buleben’s future remains uncertain.

A pending planning application (PA/08425/20) seeks to convert the palazzo into a 32-room boutique hotel, a proposal the local council has previously objected to.

Żebbuġ mayor expressed satisfaction with the high level of public interest, sharing updates on social media and underlining the community’s enthusiasm for accessible cultural spaces.

“Over 4,000 people visited the garden, palace, and chapel, which were open to the public between yesterday and today!” he wrote on Sunday evening. “This is yet another confirmation that people are truly eager for open spaces and learning about our cultural heritage.”

The mayor also reiterated his call for the government to purchase the villa to secure its future as a public space.

“We will work and explore every possible means to ensure that this treasure can be enjoyed by Żebbuġ residents and the public in the future,” he said, adding, “I appeal to the government to assist the local council in making this dream a reality.”

Support for public ownership extended beyond local officials. NGO Il-Kolletiv was present during the event, collecting over 1,000 in-person signatures for a petition to keep Villa Buleben’s gardens and surrounding buildings open to the public. The petition, now available online, reinforces community demand for preservation.

People waiting in line to see the theatre Photo: Steve Zammit Lupi

“Il-Kollettiv believes that Tal-Baruni should become a place of rest and shelter for the community, whilst fully respecting its historical and social heritage, and also the quality of life of the neighbouring residents,” said a spokesperson for the NGO.

Many posted comments and photos on social media celebrating the initiative. One resident urged parliament members to “help us enjoy this area in the future and give it back to the residents of Ħaż-Żebbuġ.”

More than 100 individuals thanked the council for organising the event, praising it as a unique opportunity to connect with a heritage previously hidden from them.