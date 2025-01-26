Threats against Nationalist MPs are proof the Opposition is doing a good job, according to PN leader Bernard Grech.

Speaking at a PN activity in Zurrieq on Sunday morning, Grech referred to an incident in parliament last week, when PN MP Karol Aquilina claimed that Prime Minister Robert Abela invited him to “step outside.”

“These kinds of attacks are increasing, but we are not worried about them. They show we are doing a good job. They strengthen us and increase our resolve to be the people’s shield against the government’s criminality, Grech said.

Grech characterised the government as being defined by delays.

“They rarely deliver what they promise, and when they do, it’s late,” he said, mentioning a constitutional amendment to safeguard the environment, a law to combat food waste, the construction of a mental health facility and mother-and-child hospitals, and reforms to the justice system.

Regarding the latter, Grech said the entire country could see what this failure had led to, with people accused of serious crimes being released on bail after being imprisoned without trial for years.

The government, Grech said, was taking the country for a ride.

People were going to hospital and waiting for hours to be seen. People were repeatedly stuck in traffic and households were suffering power cuts, with the government resorting to generators.

By contrast, Grech added, the government was quick to give out direct orders worth millions to its supporters, and to introduce legal reforms that it stood to gain from, referring to the proposed reform to magisterial inquiries.

“What is worrying the Prime Minister? Why does he want to shut people’s mouths?” Grech asked.

On the issue of overpopulation, Grech said that three or four years ago he had told Abela that the country would soon reach breaking point, but was met with derision.

“We said we needed to prioritise quality of life, and were mocked. Now, the government’s motto is ‘A country of quality.’” he observed.

Grech concluded that people have a choice between a government that will not change despite promising the world, while trying to convince people that they will do better and learn from their mistakes, or one that would not be entangled in plots and shady dealings.

“We will build a new hospital.” - Adrian Delia

Meanwhile, PN shadow health minister Adrian Delia said the government had stolen the country’s sense of normality.

Delia also referred to a request by former tourism minister Clayton Bartolo to the standards commissioner to investigate him for allegedly asking parliamentary questions that involved his clients in his professional capacity as a lawyer.

“I will keep asking questions - the government must answer for its actions. You can investigate us - you will find nothing. It is not us who are corrupt and thieves,” he said.

Moving to issues related to the health sector, Delia said that he had been sent photos by workers at Karin Grech Hospital showing that the ceilings of certain rooms had collapsed. Meanwhile St Luke’s was still in a state of total neglect.

“The Gozo hospital has been paid for, but when is it opening? They tell us not this legislature, or the next, but in eight years’ time,” he said.

On the ongoing dispute between the government and the Medical Association of Malta over the outsourcing of emergency care to private hospitals, Delia said that instead of sitting down with the union, the government was attacking it.

“A few months ago, we said the country was on the verge of a healthcare emergency. Three days ago, the minister went on TV to declare such an emergency. The government does not listen to anyone - not to us and not to the professionals,” he said.

“When in government, we will not betray you or defraud you,” he concluded, promising “massive investment” in healthcare including completing the Gozo General Hospital and building a new hospital to cater to the country’s increased population.