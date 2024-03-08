Title challengers Nadur Youngsters and Qala Saints found it more difficult than expected to take all points last weekend and preserve the three-point gap between them.

Nadur scored a goal in each half to beat Għajnsielem 2-0.

The Youngsters should have taken the lead on 11 minutes when they were awarded a penalty but Marcelo Barbosa fired wide from the spot.

The Gozitan champions took the lead on 23 minutes through Junior Adenilson.

Għajnsielem tried to fight back and created some scoring chances to leave the final outcome uncertain.

However, Nadur made sure of the win on 84 minutes when they were awarded a second penalty when Naim handled the ball inside the area and this time Barbosa made no mistake from the spot.

