The US embassy in Malta has named doctor Anna Maria Vella as its Woman of Courage Award recipient for 2024.

Vella is clinical chair at Agenzija Sedqa, an academic, a medical doctor, and co-founder of Dar Hosea, which offers support and assistance to exploited vulnerable women.

In a statement on Friday, the embassy said the award honours women who have shown exceptional courage, commitment, and leadership in improving the lives of others.

"Vella’s exceptional and courageous commitment to providing care and support to vulnerable women made her an excellent candidate for this year’s award," it said.

Ambassador Constance Milstein said Vella exemplified a true woman of courage through her decades of service as a medical doctor – and as the clinical chair – at Aġenzija Sedqa.

"We honour her commitment to the care of women dealing with prenatal substance abuse, as well as her work as a founding member of Dar Hosea.”

Vella thanked the team of people around her without whom, she said, her vision would not have been realised.