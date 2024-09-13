For the Labour Party to remain on top and continue winning elections, it must attract and maintain the best people who will contribute to the party’s vision and goals, former deputy prime minister Chris Fearne said on Friday.

Addressing party members and delegates at the Labour Party General Conference, this was Fearne’s final speech as the party’s deputy leader, as voting for the party’s new deputy leaders and administration kicks off this evening.

This was the first time Fearne addressed a crowd following his resignation as deputy prime minister and minister in May. Later, in July, he announced he would not seek re-election for Labour Party leader.

His announcement came after a magistrate declared that there were enough grounds for him and several others to stand trial for fraud and misappropriation in the Vitals hospital case.

Fearne began his speech by recounting memories of when he was a pediatric surgeon at the renowned Great Ormond Street Children’s Hospital in London.

“I remember discussing with one of my professors, and he asked me a question that remains with me till this day,” Fearne said.

He recalled how his professor asked him if he knew why Ormond Street is the best paediatric hospital in the world.

"He said it is because they only hire the best doctors, the best nurses, and the best management. It attracts the best because it is the best.”

He said this is the key secret ingredient to making any organisation, be it a hospital, a football team, or a political party, the best.

“Just because we won (an election) once, twice, three times, that does not mean we will win again if we do not have the best people by our side,” he said, as the crowd applauded.

He said while the party must continue to attract and inspire those with the best talent, it must also retain the people who have brought it success.

“We cannot push those who serve the party, and this country aside. Yes, we need new blood, but we must also keep the people who have helped us win once, twice, three times. We need the experience of the veterans and the enthusiasm of our youths.”

During his speech, Fearne also addressed the party’s manifesto and the large projects it promised, including the seven-year plan to invest €700 million to create green urban spaces.

“I believe the next €700 million project should be to improving our social wellbeing,” he said.

“We have a drug problem (....) there are people who have depression and who live in solitude. There is a housing problem, and there are foreigners who contribute to our country but have no form of support. We see real social problems of real people, and we need to work hard to ensure that no one suffers alone.”

‘Resist a siege mentality’: Daniel Micallef

On his end, PL’s outgoing deputy leader for party affairs Daniel Micallef urged the delegates to resist those who want the party to enter a siege mentality.

“We cannot isolate ourselves and make everyone the enemy because they are against us,” he said.

“We cannot call people who are not traditional labour voters ‘opportunists’, this sort of discourse is not good. We must remember where we came from and that we do not destroy what we built.”

Daniel Micallef addressing the crowd on Friday. Credit: PL

He noted how he worked mainly behind the scenes, and would not be one in search of “the limelight”. He addressed the criticism he received when he resigned shortly after the MEP elections, which saw the party lose the fourth MEP seat it had won in 2019.

“My time had come to an end,” he said.

Micallef also addressed how Maltese society is changing at a faster rate than ever before.

“Are we changing fast enough,” he asked, and said the party must work to be proactive, rather than reactive when faced with challenges.

He asked whether it is time to reform the electoral system, and if the country should keep 13 districts.

Micallef also spoke about reforms, specifically addressing abortion.

“The writing is on the wall for those who want to see it,” he said.

“Regardless of what Malta’s political parties believe, abortion will one day be legalised.”

He called for the party to have a civilised discourse on the topic and to be respectful towards different opinions.

He also mentioned the need to address voluntary euthanasia. Micallef previously opened up about his support for euthanasia.

‘Humanity in politics is essential’ Romana Attard

During her outgoing speech, PL president Ramona Attard said the most important thing to have is humanity, and encouraged the new party members to keep this in mind.

Attard appealed for more humanity in politics, as this has “regressed a lot.”

She said the Labour Party is a strong team because even if there are arguments between them, they work in the best interest of the country.

Ramona Attard addressing party members and delegates. Credit: PL

Attard condemned those who used the Standards Commissioner role to “attack” ministers and their families.

“The Standards Commissioner's role is important, but it was not created to scare people. Perhaps now is the time to revise the role so that abuse can be stopped, and it is not used as a tool of intimidation,” she added.

Voting open

Party delegates are now able to cast their vote for the party's new deputy leaders and new administration. Voting is open tonight till 11 pm at the National Labour Centre in Ħamrun and the Labour Centre in Sannat, Gozo.

Voting will continue on Saturday between 9 am and 2 pm in Ħamrun, and 9 am till 1 pm in Sannat, Gozo.

The delegates will be voting for the following:

Foreign Affairs Minister Ian Borg for the post of Deputy Leader for Parliament Affairs

Labour MEP Alex Agius Saliba for the post of Deputy Leader for Party Affairs

Former TVM head of news Norma Saliba and lawyer Alex Sciberras for the role of Labour Party President

Louis Gatt for Vice President

John Grech and Georvin Bugeja for the role of International Secretary

William Lewis for the role of Organisational Secretary

There are thirty-eight candidates for the 12 posts of executive members