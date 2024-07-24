Chris Fearne said on Wednesday that he will not seek re-election for Labour deputy leader when party elections come up in September.

His announcement came after a magistrate earlier in the day declared that there were enough grounds for him and several others to stand trial for fraud and misappropriation in the Vitals hospitals case.

Fearne resigned his post as deputy prime minister when the charges against him were filed two months ago but stayed on as Labour deputy leader for parliamentary affairs.

No deputy prime minister has been appointed since, not least because the Labour statute lays down that the party's deputy leader for parliamentary affairs would be the deputy prime minister when the party is in government.

Fearne said in a Facebook post on Wednesday afternoon that he had decided not to seek party re-election in the national and party interests so that his successor could automatically become deputy prime minister.

He said he looked forward to being able to present his defence in the next phase of the court proceedings and he was confident that the court would establish the truth, which was his innocence.

He noted that over the past few weeks, a malicious frame-up against him had been uncovered. It cost those behind it more than €6 million. The frame-up was allegedly hatched by those who were among the accused (in the Vitals case), he observed.

Since the court proceedings were likely to take months, he said he was putting the national interest and his respect for the courts first.

The country could no longer remain without a deputy prime minister, which was why he had decided not to seek re-election in September. This was the same principle that had led him to step down as deputy prime minister and withdraw the nomination to serve as European Commissioner.

Malta came first and foremost, Fearne said, quoting a phrase associated with former Labour leader Dom Mintoff.

He said he would defend himself convincingly and with facts in court. "My integrity outside the courts is identical to that within it," he wrote.