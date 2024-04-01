The following are the main stories in Monday's newspapers.

Times of Malta leads with the debut of Malta's new airline KM Malta Airlines, which completed its first flight - to Catania - on Sunday.

In another story, the newspaper says the Environment Ministry was the biggest spender on television airtime in the first two months of the year, forking out at least €17,236 for information slots on TVM and ONE programmes.

The Malta Independent also leads with the debut of KM Malta Airlines saying it has operated its first flights.

L-Orizzont speaks to pilot Denise Casolani who operated KM Malta Airlines' first flight.

In-Nazzjon commemorates the 50th anniversary of the first Air Malta flight.