The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Tuesday.

Times of Malta reports that police investigating the theft of vases and a clock from the palace are closing in on a suspect. It also reports how the prime minister urged firm action over the latest construction site death.

The Malta Independent leads with the prime minister's comments, saying the government will set up a new Construction Directorate. It also quotes Robert Abela saying he is still awaiting an apology from Rosianne Cutajar before she could be re-admitted to the Labour parliamentary group.

l-orizzont says that Robert Abela has urged Labour election candidates to focus on the people's quality of life. It also quotes the president of the General Workers' Union saying that it is essential for inflation to be reduced.

In-Nazzjon says Opposition leader Bernard Grech has visited residents and workers at St Vincent de Paul Home. It also reports that the government's debt has exceeded €10 billion.