The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Wednesday.

Times of Malta leads with the resignation of the CEO of the Building and Construction Authority Jesmond Muscat, days after a fatal construction accident in Sliema.

The newspaper also reports how one of the men accused of involvement in the social benefits racket said that a social policy ministry official told him they would not have trouble for as long as Michael Falzon remained minister.

The Malta Independent and In-Nazzjon report that a court has decreed that there is sufficient evidence to indict former Labour MP Silvio Grixti and four other men allegedly involved in the social benefits racket.

MaltaToday quotes parliamentary secretary for equality Rebecca Buttigieg saying she would not hire an employee facing sexual harassment allegations. The newspaper also observes in another story that three newspaper surveys have converged in pointing to a 10-point lead for Labour in the coming elections.

In-Nazzjon reports remarks by Bernard Grech that the government has not created any sustainable development. The newspaper also reports how a woman was forced to leave her Msida apartment after various attempted burglaries.

l-orizzont says the General Workers' Union is calling for stricter enforcement of occupational health and safety regulations. It also reports on alleged pressure by a Correctional Inspector for staff at the prisons to resign from the GWU.