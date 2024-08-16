The following are the stories that made headlines on the front pages of Malta's newspapers on Friday.

The Times of Malta leads with a junior minister expressing concern about the impact of influencers like Andrew Tate, whom she said normalises "highly concerning" attitudes towards women.

Her comments come after Edward Johnston, who is believed to have murdered his ex-partner Nicolette Ghirxi, expressed admiration for Tate.

It also reports on how a Freedom of Information request to find out how much a controversial 10-minute film featuring film commissioner Johann Grech costs was denied, saying that the document requested is due to become publically available in three months.

The 10-minute film, which features the film commissioner and stars David Walliams, is conservatively estimated to cost taxpayers at least €500,000.

The Malta Independent leads with a story on how 86% of landlords are unlikely to sell their rental properties within the coming year, according to a new study.

Separately, the paper ran a story about how the Vatican has expelled the founder of the Peruvian religious movement Sodalitium after Archbishop Charles Scicluna investigated allegations of corruption.

In-Nazzjon features a roundup of all the different localities celebrating the Santa Maria feast throughout the week.

It also reports on how a young man is in danger of dying after being stabbed in a Paceville knife fight yesterday.

L-orrizzont carries a report on how the 138 helpline, which fields complaints about the construction industry, is being sought out by more people.

It also reports that the Government is closely following developments in the extradition case against Daniel Joe Meli.