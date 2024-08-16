The feast of Santa Marija will be celebrated at the Comino chapel on Saturday, August 24. Gozo Bishop Anton Teuma will be sailing on a dinghy to bless all marine vessels which happen to be at San Nikola Bay at 4.30pm and Santa Marija Bay at 5.15pm. All mariners will be given a memento. A solemn Mass will then be celebrated by Mgr Teuma in front of the chapel at 6.45pm. Seats will be available.

The Saturday Mass at the chapel is very popular with Maltese and Gozitans who happen to be sailing or camping there, especially in summer. Mgr Joseph Attard, the rector of the chapel, is calling the occasion Komunita, Ħbieb tal-Baħar fil-Mulej ‒ Kemmuna (Friends of the Sea in Jesus Christ community ‒ Comino). For the first time, the Naxxar Scout Group Band will participate in the celebration. Those who would like to take part, a charter boat will leave Gozo at 5.30pm. For bookings, call 9984 7099.

The chapel of St Mary was first mentioned in a map dating from 1296. However, the location of this original chapel is not known. The present chapel may have been built on the exact site of the medieval chapel. The original chapel must have been ravaged on numerous occasions by pirates who attacked the island due to its defenceless shores. In fact, there was no defence on Comino prior to 1618. As a result, its population abandoned the island and settled in Gozo.

The statue of St Mary, by the well-known statuarian and sculptor Wistin Camilleri, was restored in 2016. It was donated to the chapel by Captain Charles Vassallo in 1948.