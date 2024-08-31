These are the leading stories in local newspapers this Saturday. All papers feature a photo of Jake Vella, who inspired thousands as he battled a rare disease. Vella died on Friday, aged 15.

Times of Malta leads with explosive allegations made by Jason Azzopardi about a years-long racket at LESA to transfer fines and penalty points from favoured individuals to tourists.

The newspaper also gives prominence to a government decision to overrule Mosta’s PN-led council and close the town square to cars every Friday and Saturday evening.

The Malta Independent highlights the first case of Mpox registered in Malta this year. It also highlights a decision by prosecutors to press charges against three students and their lecturer, after they flagged a security flaw to Freehour.

In-Nazzjon leads with PN leader Bernard Grech launching the party’s independence day celebrations, which this year will mark 60 years since independence.

