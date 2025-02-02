The following are the main stories in Sunday's newspapers.

The Sunday Times of Malta leads with a warning by an academic that the Maltese population could shrink by half in the next 45 years unless the country significantly improved its work-life balance.

The newspaper also reports that the Home Affairs Ministry has stood by Alex Dalli’s €100,000-a-year appointment as special envoy in Libya, despite a damning report revealing degrading treatment when he served as prisons director.

The Malta Independent on Sunday also quotes an academic who notes that the retirement rate would need to be delayed to address Malta's low birth rate.

Malta Today and Illum report that the Nationalist Party is set to retake Gozo and is leading the Labour Party by nearly six points even if it falls short of an absolute majority.

Malta Today also reports that Marsascala, Birkirkara and Pieta will be split up between different electoral districts if changes to the boundaries proposed by the Electoral Commission are accepted.