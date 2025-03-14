The following are the stories that made the front pages of Malta’s daily newspapers.

The Times of Malta leads with a court report of how a driving examiner said he felt “psychologically pressured” when his boss stopped giving him work opportunities after he refused licence racket orders.

The newspaper also features another court story on the medical benefits fraud on how the medical panel overseeing disability benefits was slammed for wrongly declaring a patient of former Labour MP Silvio Grixti to be severely disabled.

In-Nazzjon leads with further leaked meetings from the Labour Party headquarters this time focusing on Labour leader Robert Abela’s assets which were allegedly discussed during a Labour parliamentary group meeting on Thursday.

The newspaper also carries the news that Charles Bonello has been elected general secretary of the Nationalist Party.

The Malta Independent leads with the news that Prime Minister Robert Abela accused the Nationalist Party’s “extreme faction” in a Facebook post of making “the worst attack against the judiciary” because a magistrate had ruled against them.

The newspaper also features a story about NGO Repubblika filing a judicial protest against the magisterial inquiry reform.

L-Orizzont leads with the news that no prisoner tested positive for drugs during last year.