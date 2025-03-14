OBITUARIES

AGIUS. On March 11, RENO of Mosta, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He will be dearly missed by his beloved wife Anna, his sons Rainier and his fiancée Carmen, Neville and his wife Silvia and grandson Damian, his brother Angelo and sister Cathy and their families, his father-in-law Frank, relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Saturday, March 15, at 8am, for the Mosta Basilica, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 8.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Mosta cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MICALLEF. On March 13, at the comfort of his home, VINCENT, aged 81, passed away peacefully. He is deeply mourned by his sons Vince, Martin and David, their mother Pauline, as well as siblings Miriam, Dominic, Frankie and Joe, their families, relatives and friends. The funeral Mass will be held tomorrow, Saturday, March 15, at 8.30am, at the church of St Dominic, Valletta, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

IN MEMORIAM

BEZZINA – ANTHONY, 13.11.1948-15.3.2021. Treasured memories of a dear brother and uncle on the fourth anniversary of his demise. Never forgotten by his brother Victor, his sister Gina and their respective families. Please remember him in your prayers. Lord, grant him eternal rest. Mass to celebrate Tony’s life is being held today, Friday, March 14, at 11.30am, at Bezzina Ship Repair Yard Limited, Coal Wharf, Marsa. Family and friends are invited to attend.

BRINCAT. Treasured memories of our dearest and loving son IVAN on the fifth anniversary of his meeting with the Lord. So deeply missed and lovingly remembered – mama and papa.

Your life was a blessing,

Your memory a treasure,

You are loved beyond words

And missed beyond measure.

Dear Lord, grant him eternal rest. Tomorrow’s 5.15pm Mass at St Mary’s parish church, Attard, and the 8am Mass said on Sunday at St Aloysius College, Birkirkara, will be offered for the repose of his soul.

BRINCAT. Loving memories of my dearest brother IVAN on the fifth anniversary of his departing to eternal life. Fondly remembered and sadly missed by his sister Elaine, her husband Arthur, his nephews Matthew and Andrew, and Katrina and Nicole, other relatives and friends.

Those we love don’t go away,

They walk beside us every day.

Unseen, unheard,

But always near us.

Rest in peace dear Ivan.

CASSAR. In loving memory of MIRIAM, today being the eighth anniversary of her going to meet the Risen Lord. Deeply missed by her son Pierre, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, relatives and friends. Always in our thoughts and prayers.

GRECH – JENNIFER, née Vella Tomlin. On the 11th anniversary of leaving this world. Forever in the thoughts of her sons Matthew and Jonathan, her sister Christina, her nieces and nephews, her grandchildren Amy, Rivie, Louie and Gemma May, all of the respective families and her friends. A Mass for the repose of her soul will be said today at 6.30pm at Nazzarenu parish church, Sliema.

LIBERTO. In ever loving memory of ISABELLA (Giovagnorio) who left us on the 14th of March 2009 in Rome. Your unwavering love and kindness are still very much here, amongst the many souls you touched. Not a day goes by without feeling your love guiding us from afar. Your family and friends.

RESTALL. In loving memory of VICTOR on the 60th anniversary of his death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Maureen and Norman, John, Simone, and Edward.

SERGE – JOE (Petes). In memory of my father, who left us 12 years ago but remains forever in our thoughts and hearts. Miss you. Karen, Anthony, Emma, Sarah, Chris and Ben.

SPITERI – MARTIN JOSEPH. You left our lives 11 years ago, but you will never leave our hearts. Fondly remembered by his wife Pauline, his children Marquita, Arlette, Maria, Charlotte, Nicky, their respective spouses and his treasured grandsons Julian, Yani and Sam. A remembrance Mass will be celebrated on Sunday, March 16, at 10.30am at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema. Relatives and friends are welcome to attend.

VELLA GAFFIERO – VICKY. Today being the fifth anniversary of her passing. Sadly missed and always remembered by her daughter Sarah, son-in-law Robert and granddaughters Ella and Kyra. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In loving memory of Dr ĊENSU TABONE (1913 – 2012) today, March 14, the 13th anniversary of his demise. Always in our prayers and fondly remembered by his children, in-laws, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

