The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Tuesday.

Times of Malta leads with the resignation of a member of the Medical Council in 'frustration' after a court decision stalled the council's investigative function. It also reports that a father and son were jailed for 20 years at the end of a murder trial.

The Malta Independent quotes the government saying 96% of the Sofia inquiry recommendations had been implemented or were being implemented. It also reports that three requests by Jason Azzopardi for inquiries involving Gozo minister Clint Camilleri were rejected by a magistrate.

l-orizzont says 22% of the Sofia inquiry recommendations have been fully implemented and 74% are in an advanced stage. It also highlights a government initiative to encourage supermarkets to donate food which is approaching its expiry date.

In-Nazzjon reports the Opposition is insisting that all of the Sofia inquiry recommendations should be implemented. It also says that Robert Abela 'version 1' is at variance with Robert Abela 'version 2' on defence spending.