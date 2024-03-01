The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Friday.

Times of Malta leads with news that Kevin Camilleri, the Malta Enterprise official who assessed the application for the project that led to the death of Jean Paul Sofia has been sacked while Victor Carachi and Paul Abela - who both sat on the Malta Enterprise board - resigned. Earlier, the chair of the Occupational Health and Safety Authority David Xuereb and Malta Enterprise deputy chair Peter Borg confirmed they were resigning.

The Times and The Malta Independent both report that two men serving 40-year jail terms for murdering Daphne Caruana Galizia confirmed previous claims that former Labour ministers Carmelo Abela and Chris Cardona were among those behind the failed HSBC Bank armed robbery in Qormi in 2010.

The Independent, In-Nazzjon and L-orizzont meanwhile report on a 'mini-reshuffle' in which the Prime Minister shifted ministerial responsibility for employment from Finance Minister Clyde Caruana to Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri.

In-Nazzjon also reports that PN MPs on Thursday visited the Corradino construction site where Jean-Paul Sofia died and repeated calls for the government to shoulder responsibility for the tragedy.

L-orizzont separately reports that there were 42,000 applications for the Tal-Linja bus card in one month.