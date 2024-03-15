The following are the main stories in Friday's newspapers.

Times of Malta says an Opposition motion of no confidence in three ministers linked to the Sofia public inquiry was amended by the government on Thursday to remove all references to political responsibility.

In another story, it says a former driver and canvasser for junior minister Andy Ellul has called for a magisterial inquiry into the social benefits racket, saying he is willing to tell all about the “criminal organisation” linked to the scam if given whistleblower protection.

The Malta Independent also leads with the PN's motion, saying it was shot down as expected.

L-Orizzont reports about the jury of a 32-year-old man charged with killing his partner at an apartment in Għajnsielem.

In-Nazzjon quotes PN leader Bernard Grech saying the government has once again voted against Jean Paul Sofia.