These are the leading stories in local newspapers this Saturday.

Times of Malta reports that Robert Abela has pledged to implement Standards Commissioner recommendations to make exit benefits for prime ministers subject to law, rather than secret cabinet decisions.

The Malta Independent writes that the PA has approved an outline permit for a huge shopping centre at the Tal-Barrani junction.

It also reports on PN calls for information about what police are doing with leaked information concerning the benefit fraud racket first revealed by Times of Malta last year.

The newspaper also reports that the president of rule of law NGO Repubblika, Robert Aquilina, has stepped down.

L-Orizzont highlights government plans to build 267 apartments in Luqa on the back of an EIB loan.

In-Nazzjon dedicates its front page to a visit PN leader Bernard Grech paid to Mosta, writing that Grech was ‘amidst the people’.