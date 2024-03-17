The following are the main stories in Sunday's newspapers.

The Sunday Times of Malta leads with an own survey that shows that with less than 90 days to go before the European Parliament election, the gap between Malta’s two major parties has widened to 13.1%.

The newspaper also interviews Health Minister Jo Etienne Abela who says personal encounters with terminally ill people in extreme pain have led him to believe that doctor assisted dying is justified in some cases.

The Malta Independent on Sunday interviews PN MP David Agius who says that the Parliamentary defeat of the PN's motion of no confidence in three ministers following the publication of the Jean Paul Sofia inquiry was a vote against justice.

Malta Today says the Labour Party is facing an internal meltdown.

Illum says that without organ donors, doctors are not convinced of the proposed opt-out amendment.

It-Torċa leads with the Fitch Ratings affirmation of Malta's 'A+' rating with a stable outlook.

Kullħadd also lead with the Fitch Ratings saying iMalta had received an its first A+ rating for 2024.