The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Wednesday.

All newspapers lead with news that a soldier responsible for minding 35 CCTV cameras at the Safi barracks was watching a film on a tablet with earphones on while thieves broke into a container and stole over 100kg of cannabis. 

Times of Malta, In-Nazzjon and L-orizzont report on an Israeli strike that killed over 400 people in the Gaza Strip.

The Malta Independent and In-Nazzjon separately report on how Opposition MPs walked out of the parliamentary session on Tuesday in protest as the debate concerning the government's motion to condemn PN MP Karol Aquilina resumed.

