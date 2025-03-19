Old manuals of photography stressed the importance of portraying people against distinctive backdrops.
Several pre-war professional studios commissioned theatre scenographers to paint drop-scenes in front of which the sitters could be immortalised.
Pleasant backgrounds contributed to pleasant portraits.
If the photo was not taken in a studio, teachers urged photographers to place the sitters somewhere aesthetically interesting.
I have tried to identify how the Maltese megalithic temples and the catacombs fared as photo ambiences.
One telling detail distinguishes normal open-air photos from those set next to giant stones – camera artists shot people in or next to megaliths mainly not to make the person look more interesting but to provide a sense of scale, of comparison: see how large and impressive this pre-historic structure is and how small the person looks next to it.
Often the placement served this dual purpose.
Today, seeing people running all over our sacred thousands-year-old neolithic temples with not a care for conservation and the probability of damages, rightly provokes a sense of outrage.
Till recently, Jack Tar felt perfectly entitled to scratch graffiti recording for posterity that he was here. After excavation, the temples became favourite picnic grounds – open air, a camera, tea and scones.
Luigi Maria Ugolini, the visionary pre-war Italian archaeologist who revolutionised everything we thought we knew about our megalithic culture, took thousands of photographs of Malta’s structures, their decorations and their furniture.
In many, he included a human element – possibly even the Maltese love of his life.
He died, barely 41 years old (a few months after I was born).
Professional photographers included themselves in their photos of the Neolithic temples.
I rather believe that Salvatore Lorenzo Cassar did that in Malta and Mikiel Farrugia in Gozo’s Ġgantija.
All images from the author’s collections