The following are the main stories in Wednesday's newspapers.

Times of Malta leads with the KPMG economic outlook report from Malta which says that wage increases over the last two years were entirely eaten up by rapid inflation, essentially leaving workers worse off in terms of purchasing power and rendering average real wages stagnant since 2018.

In another story, the newspaper says a 25-year-old has been charged with stealing two gold coins valued at €400,000 from the Maritime Museum in Vittoriosa.

The Malta Independent also leads with the arraignment of the man who allegedly stole gold coins from the Maritime Museum.

Malta Today says that the planned carnival village project is to become a cultural hub with cinema, theatres and studios.

L-Orizzont recalls the violent attack on Marsaxlokk councillor Daniel Zerafa.

In-Nazzjon leads with a report on the feast of St Joseph in Rabat