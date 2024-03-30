These are the leading stories in local newspapers this Saturday.

Times of Malta reports that the Maritime Museum has beefed up its security after a man posing as an Education Ministry official stole medals during a schoolchildren’s activity at the museum.

The newspaper also reports that Malta had more migrants per 1,000 people than any other EU country in 2023.

The Malta Independent reports that ODZ land at the foot of a Swieqi valley could be turned into a nursing home, with the Planning Authority currently considering such an application.

The newspaper also gives prominence to a tremor that hit Malta on Friday morning, as a result of a magnitude 5.9 earthquake off Greece’s coast.

L-Orizzont leads with the prime minister visiting the prisoners’ bakery on Maudy Thursday. It also highlights a €50,000 government donation to a Puttinu Cares telethon and reports that inflation fell to 2.3% in February.

In-Nazzjon splashes with a massive ‘Addio’ for Air Malta, noting that Saturday is the national carrier’s final day of operation.

The newspaper also highlights the 'sea of people' who took part in an overnight walk in aid of Puttinu Cares.