A symposium on Blessed Sandra Sabattini will be held at the Onorati chapel of the Jesuits’ church, Valletta, on April 6 at 3pm.

Speakers will include Chiara Vitale, from the Teresianum in Rome, who will compare the spirituality of Sabattini to that of Teresa of Lisieux; Geppi Santamato, who knew Sabattini, and who will talk about her reminiscences of the blessed; and Dr Mark Agius, who will talk about Sabattini as a medical student.

Soprano and medical student Michaela Agius will also contribute.

Sabattini lived in Rimini and died in a car accident in 1984. She was known for her work with the poor and with drug addicts in the units run by the John XXIII Foundation, of which she was a member. She is the first medical student ever to be beatified, and also the first ever engaged person to be beatified. She is one of the new young blesseds who Pope Francis has referred to as ‘saints who live next door’, referring to those who live near us and are a reflection of the presence of God.