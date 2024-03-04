The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Monday.

Times of Malta leads with news that the prices of office rentals are down by up to a fifth, signalling a troubling time for the sector, according to a leading industry figure.

It separately reports that a new study among southern region residents has revealed low satisfaction with local councils and an even lower satisfaction level with the regional council, with few being aware of their representatives’ roles.

The Malta Independent leads with comments by the AAA animal sanctuary about bigger dogs that often go unadopted.

The newspaper also reports that the government is to set up a pool of lawyers and architects to help citizens with complaints about construction works.

In-Nazzjon leads with a photo of Opposition leader Bernard Grech and his wife AnneMarie at a PN fundraiser which collected €271,600 in aid of the political party.

It separately refers to comments by Grech who on Sunday told party supporters the electorate wanted clean politics.

L-orizzont meanwhile refers to comments by Prime Minister Robert Abela, who, similarly on Sunday addressed party supporters. He commended work carried out by the General Workers Union.

It also reports that the Building and Construction Authority stalled construction work in Qormi that in December damaged third-party property.