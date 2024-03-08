The following are the main stories in Friday's newspapers.

Times of Malta says that a laptop that had been exhibited as evidence in a case against a car dealer charged with money laundering has gone missing from court. It is the second laptop to go missing from court in a matter of days.

In another story, the newspaper says an application to build a block of flats in the buffer zone of Ġgantija temples, controversially approved by the Planning Board in November, was revoked by the same board on Thursday in a post-decision review.  

The Malta Independent leads with the revocation of the planning permit for apartments in the Ġgantija buffer zone.

L-Orizzont says €40 million would have been distributed to Maltese families by June.

In-Nazzjon leads with a report about PN leader Bernard Grech's address to the EPP.

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.