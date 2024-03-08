The following are the main stories in Friday's newspapers.

Times of Malta says that a laptop that had been exhibited as evidence in a case against a car dealer charged with money laundering has gone missing from court. It is the second laptop to go missing from court in a matter of days.

In another story, the newspaper says an application to build a block of flats in the buffer zone of Ġgantija temples, controversially approved by the Planning Board in November, was revoked by the same board on Thursday in a post-decision review.

The Malta Independent leads with the revocation of the planning permit for apartments in the Ġgantija buffer zone.

L-Orizzont says €40 million would have been distributed to Maltese families by June.

In-Nazzjon leads with a report about PN leader Bernard Grech's address to the EPP.