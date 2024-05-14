The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers in Tuesday.

Times of Malta's lead story is a court report on involuntary homicide charges that have been filed against six Wasteserv employees over the death of 38-year-old Joseph Ellul, who was found dead at the incinerator plant in Marsa in 2022.

Those to be charged include chief executive officer Richard Bilocca, company workers Ryan Mark Cachia, Ryan Cauchi and Aylin Fleri, and health and safety officials Stefan Salamone and Silvan Borg.

The newspaper also reports on the death of 21-year-old Dylan Axiak, who died after being electrocuted while working on some cables.

The Malta Independent and In-Nazzjon both lead with a report covering the events of a PN protest outside parliament on Monday night.

Opposition Leader Bernard Grech said in his speech that Prime Minister Robert Abela is "attacking the bastions of democracy".

l-orrizzont's front page leads with a new collective agreement being signed for MCAST employees and how community mental health services are set to expand.

It also carries a report on Axiak's death.