The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Sunday.

The Sunday Times of Malta reports that a €1 million “political support fund” is suspected to have been created by Steward Health Care to pass on bribes to Joseph Muscat, Keith Schembri and Konrad Mizzi. The newspaper also reports that an elderly couple are still unable to return home, a month after the ceiling of the house next door collapsed, killing a worker.

The Malta Independent on Sunday says the government plans to add 600 beds at Mater Dei Hospital. The newspaper also quotes a newly-ordained priest saying that people think vocations don't make sense nowadays.

MaltaToday says industrial strive in schools, a result of long-protracted pay talks, could disrupt exams.

KullĦadd says 31,000 visited the public service expo by Saturday. It also draws contrasts between Labour and PN policies ahead of the MEP and local elections.

It-Torċa says inflation is continuing to slow, with the steepest drop being in food prices since the introduction of a government price cap.

Il-Mument devotes most of its front page to advertising a mass rally the PN will hold in Sliema on Sunday morning.

Illum says Joseph Muscat is hoping to base his court defence on insufficient evidence. The former prime minister is due to be arraigned on corruption charges later this month.